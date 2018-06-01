Intuitive
2 simple controls. Auto-stabilized. It’s just you and the sky.
Fun
As Flyer lifts off over the water, so do your childhood dreams of flying.
2 simple controls. Auto-stabilized. It’s just you and the sky.
As Flyer lifts off over the water, so do your childhood dreams of flying.
As Flyer lifts off over the water, so do your childhood dreams of flying.
2 simple controls. Auto-stabilized. It’s just you and the sky.
For years the flying car remained an elusive dream. Now, after multiple innovations by our team at Kitty Hawk, the first step towards everyday flight has arrived.
Imagine the endless possibilities of a world with Flyer.
Imagine the endless possibilities of a world with Flyer.
For years the flying car remained an elusive dream. Now, after multiple innovations by our team at Kitty Hawk, the first step towards everyday flight has arrived.
All-electric motors powered by lithium polymer batteries.
Innovative software that utilizes data from multiple smart sensors to make flying intuitive and easy.
Expertly crafted using highly durable composite material that is lightweight, aerodynamic, and waterproof.
Led by Sikorsky prize winner and Guinness world record holder Todd Reichert, the team has spent countless hours meticulously designing, building and testing Kitty Hawk’s first personal flying vehicle.
From the breathtaking freedom of flight, to a world free from traffic.Join Us